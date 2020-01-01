IQ Fits Anywhere Solution Car Wash

D&S introduces a new car wash system for the convenience store industry. The IQ Fits Anywhere Solution is a compact version of the company's signature IQ In Bay Automatic Equipment, and is designed to enable c-store owners with older car washes and small bay dimensions to upgrade without additional construction. D&S employed a dual energy chain and revised support structure to enable the IQ Fits Anywhere Solution to fit in both narrow bays (13 feet, 4 inches) and short bays (27 feet, 6 inches).