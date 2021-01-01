IRI added the IRI CPG Promotions Index to its online COVID-19 dashboard. The two standard metrics included in the tool, Promotional Intensity and Promotional Depth, measure relative changes in the volume of consumer packaged goods (CPG) merchandising activity and the depth of discounting CPG goods, respectively, compared to the same time period last year. The new index allows CPG manufacturers and retailers to understand the promotional landscape at the channel, category and subcategory levels on a weekly basis, providing deeply granular insights in nearly real time.