Island Flavored Beers

Island Brands USA added two new varieties — Southern Peach and Lemonada — to its line of clean, better-for-you, super-premium beers. A twist on the Southern staple, Island Southern Peach combines juicy sun-ripened peaches, fresh-brewed Southern tea and premium beer. Inspired by the coastal lemon groves along the Mediterranean, Island Lemonada is a shandy that perfectly balances the finest premium beer and fresh-squeezed lemonade, according to the maker. The new products are designed to deliver a superior alternative to the traditional beers typically found in the shandy and hard tea categories. Both beers are available in six-, 12- and 24-packs.