Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back the Italian Trio Pizza for participating store partners. First introduced in 2023 with an herbal seasoned crust, the pizza is being served with the brand's staple original crust for the first time. The Italian Trio Pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza's original crust, signature tomato sauce and 100% natural part-skim mozzarella cheese. It is topped with Italian sausage, cured salami, cup and char pepperoni, and a sprinkling of a secret blend of Italian seasoning. Preparation is finished by topping with the brand's signature Just Rite Spice prior to baking. Hunt Brothers Pizza's partners can offer a whole 12-inch pizza or Hunk A Pizza (one quarter of a 12-inch pizza) of the Italian Trio Pizza while supplies last.