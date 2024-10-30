ITD Food Safety launches its new Prep-Alert system as part of its Temp N Prep product line. The patent-pending system replaces manual labeling with automated alerts, helping staff monitor food prep expiration times and avoid waste. With customizable settings and unique label IDs, it is intended to ensure proper food rotation compliance. Created with convenience stores and quick-serve kitchens in mind, Prep-Alert can potentially help streamline first-in, first-out food safety operations and quality control.