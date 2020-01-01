Press enter to search
Close search

Jack Link's Meat Bars

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Jack Link's Meat Bars

The brand introduces new flavors and two varieties of chicken bars.
Jack Link's Adds New Bar Flavors

Jack Link's is extending its current meat bar lineup with the addition of Sweet Habanero and Blackberry Barbecue varieties. In addition to adding these new flavors to its 100-percent beef bar set, Jack Link's is bringing 100-percent chicken bars to the market. The chicken bars provide a familiar format, but cater to consumers who prefer alternatives to beef. They are available in Rotisserie Chicken and Spicy Chicken varieties.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Jelly Belly Star Wars Collection

Jelly Belly Star Wars Collection