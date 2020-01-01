Jack Link's Meat Bars

Jack Link's Meat BarsThe brand introduces new flavors and two varieties of chicken bars.
Jack Link's is extending its current meat bar lineup with the addition of Sweet Habanero and Blackberry Barbecue varieties. In addition to adding these new flavors to its 100-percent beef bar set, Jack Link's is bringing 100-percent chicken bars to the market. The chicken bars provide a familiar format, but cater to consumers who prefer alternatives to beef. They are available in Rotisserie Chicken and Spicy Chicken varieties.