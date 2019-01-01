Jack Link's Wild HeatThe new beef jerky is the hottest flavor in the brand's portfolio.
Jack Link's Wild Heat beef jerky delivers the perfect balance between complexity of flavor and heat, according to the company. The new product marks the hottest flavor in Jack Link's portfolio and is designed to capitalize on the substantial growth of hot flavored meat snacks. Jack Link's Wild Heat offers retailers the opportunity to engage consumers who are partial to adventurous ingredients. The new variety will be available in January 2020.