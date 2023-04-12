Jackson's introduces its latest snack creation, Spicy Jalapeño Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil. This marks the company's third flavor launch this year. Containing hints of onion and garlic, the chips are made with heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes. Like all of Jackson's chips, the new offering is kettle-cooked in avocado oil to bring out flavor while maintaining its nutritional density. The chips are free from artificial flavors and friendly to most diets, including vegan, kosher, gluten-free and grain-free. Jackson's Spicy Jalapeño Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil are available in a 1-ounce bag with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.29 or a 5-ounce bag with an SRP of $4.49.