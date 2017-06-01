Jacqueline's Crispy Cookies, new from Rich’s Foodservice, are made with real butter and gourmet chocolate. They are available in four varieties: chocolate chip, almond, brownie, and salted caramel. The one-ounce gourmet cookies are a grab-and-go-item that arrives ready to pop in the oven. They come with merchandising bags and stickers. Jacqueline's Crispy Cookies have a 21-day ambient shelf life and a suggested retail price range of two for 99 cents up to $1.29.