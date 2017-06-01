Jacqueline's Crispy CookiesAvailable in chocolate chip, almond, brownie, and salted caramel varieties.
Jacqueline's Crispy Cookies, new from Rich’s Foodservice, are made with real butter and gourmet chocolate. They are available in four varieties: chocolate chip, almond, brownie, and salted caramel. The one-ounce gourmet cookies are a grab-and-go-item that arrives ready to pop in the oven. They come with merchandising bags and stickers. Jacqueline's Crispy Cookies have a 21-day ambient shelf life and a suggested retail price range of two for 99 cents up to $1.29.