Jacqueline’s Specialty Rustic Scones, from Rich’s Foodservice, capture traditional European-style recipes enhanced by the highest-quality ingredients, according to the company. Four-ounce scones are available in blueberry, cinnamon chip and orange cranberry varieties. There is also a 3-ounce savory cheddar cheese chive variety. Jacqueline’s Specialty Rustic Scones have a suggested retail price range of $1.29 to $1.69.