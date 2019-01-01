JDA Supply Chain Management Platform

To advance its goal of delivering an autonomous supply chain, JDA Software Inc. is opening up its end-to-end supply chain portfolio as a development platform. The artificial intelligence-powered Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform will enable JDA's customers, as well as application development and technology partners, to create cutting-edge applications on top of JDA’s solutions for the first time. The SCM Platform will allow customers to connect their core enterprise and SaaS-based applications together, and unite planning, execution and delivery capabilities from end to end. The platform will also unify internal and external data from applications, development and technology partners, big data, social, news, events and weather sources.