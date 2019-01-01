Jelly Belly Disney's Frozen 2 Collection

Jelly Belly Candy Co. introduces a collection inspired by Disney's "Frozen 2," featuring new designs with character art of the lovable leads from the new film. The collection includes 2.8-ounce grab-and-go bags and 6.5-ounce bags, which both highlight fan-favorite characters Elsa and Anna, and ship in 12-count caddies. One-ounce bags feature unique character art and ship in mixed 24-count caddies. Collectible 1-ounce and 3.92-ounce gift tins, as well as a 7.5-ounce gift bag and a five-flavor gift box, highlight character art of Elsa, Anna and Olaf. Each package is filled with a special five-flavor assortment of Jelly Belly jelly beans: Jewel Very Cherry, Jewel Cream Soda, Jewel Blueberry, Jewel Berry Blue, and Sour Orange. Additionally, a Frozen 2 Bean Machine holds up to 23 ounces of Jelly Belly jelly beans and includes a 1-ounce bag of assorted flavors. The bean machine ships in six-count cases.