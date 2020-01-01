Available in September, Jelly Belly Gummies will feature Jelly Belly Candy Co.'s famous true-to-life flavors in two delicious mixes: sweet or sour. The assorted sweet mix includes Berry Blue, Green Apple, Lemon, Orange and Very Cherry. The sour mix includes Sour Berry Blue, Sour Green Apple, Sour Lemon, Sour Orange and Sour Very Cherry. Both mixes will be available in 4-ounce and 7-ounce bags, as well as 3.5-ounce Grab and Go bags. Jelly Belly Gummies are vegan, contain no animal gelatin, are made with colors from natural sources, and are non-GMO.