Jelly Belly Harry Potter Line Extensions

Jelly Belly Harry Potter Line ExtensionsNew Gummi Creatures come in four flavor combinations and five magical creatures.
Jelly Belly Candy Co. has expanded and redesigned its Harry Potter-inspired collection. In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Jelly Belly is debuting new chocolate and gummi collections inspired by Harry Potter, along with Chocolate Frog collectible cards and a Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans Gift Box.
Confections in this line now include:
- Chocolate Wands: 1.5-ounce chocolate wand replicas of main characters Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, which also include a sheet of spells from the series.
- Chocolate House Crests: Each Gable Box package includes four 0.25-ounce chocolates with crisped rice, molded in the shape of each Hogwarts House Crest.
- Chocolate Creatures: Each package contains two mysteries inside: a 0.55-ounce chocolate with crisped rice, molded in the shape of one of six creatures or pets inspired by the Wizarding World — Aragog, Crookshanks, Fang, Fluffy, Hedwig or Thestral — and one of six collectible stickers.
- Gummi Creatures: Features a 1.5-ounce gummi in one of four flavor combinations: Cherry/Lime, Cherry/Blueberry, Blueberry/Lime or Lime/Orange. Available in five magical creatures or pets: Fang, Fluffy, Buckbeak, Hedwig or Aragog.
- Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans: Available now in three packages: a 4.25-ounce gift box filled with only unusual flavors such as Soap, Black Pepper and Dirt; a 1.2-ounce Flip-Top Box; and a 1.9-ounce Grab & Go Bag that includes all 20 flavors.
- Chocolate Frogs: A 0.55-ounce milk chocolate frog with crisped rice. Includes a lenticular collectible card featuring legendary witches and wizards from the Wizarding World.
- Jelly Slugs: Chewy gummies in five intense flavors: Banana, Pear, Sour Cherry, Tangerine and Watermelon.