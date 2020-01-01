Press enter to search
Jelly Belly Star Wars Collection

New treats are inspired by the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.
Jelly Belly Candy Co. debuts new packaging inspired by the release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Two different 2.8-ounce bags feature the series' popular droid characters, with flavor lineups inspired by their color schemes. Also available are four different 1-ounce bag designs featuring character art of Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, BB-8 and R2-D2. In addition, 1-ounce embossed tins feature character art of BB-8, Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper.

