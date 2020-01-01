Jelly Belly Star Wars Collection

Jelly Belly Candy Co. debuts new packaging inspired by the release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Two different 2.8-ounce bags feature the series' popular droid characters, with flavor lineups inspired by their color schemes. Also available are four different 1-ounce bag designs featuring character art of Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, BB-8 and R2-D2. In addition, 1-ounce embossed tins feature character art of BB-8, Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper.