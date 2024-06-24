5 Generation Bakers and Swirlee Snax teamed up to create a new breakfast meal offering, Jenny Lee Sammiches. Available in either a sausage, egg and cheese, or bacon, egg and cheese flavors, each individually wrapped sandwich includes a French toast version of Jenny Lee Swirl Bread. The products, in 12-unit cases, are stored and shipped frozen and come with a frozen shelf life of up to a year or 10 days in a cooler. To make, customers can simply pop a defrosted sandwich in a microwave for a minute in their original packaging. They can also be microwaved from the frozen state with increased microwave time.