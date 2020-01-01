Tyson Convenience introduces Jimmy Dean Morning Combos, a new product line that pairs delicious breakfast flavors in ready-to-eat portable packages. Varieties include Mini Maple Pancakes & Maple Sausage Bites, and Blueberry Muffin & Sausage Bites. Each combo pack is ready to eat straight from the package, or can be heated in under 30 seconds for a warm morning snack. Jimmy Dean Morning Combos provide portable yet classic breakfast fare, with eight grams of protein per pack.