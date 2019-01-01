New from Tyson Foodservice, Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage Bites can help convenience store operators enhance their all-day breakfast offering. The product is fully cooked and easy to prepare in conventional ovens, microwaves, TurboChef ovens or convection ovens, and will hold up to four hours in a warmer. With their fluffy pancake coating, savory sausage center and convenient format, Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage Bites are the perfect on-the-go finger food to help drive traffic at any time of day, according to the company.