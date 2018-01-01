Press enter to search
Close search

Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns

Varieties include Bacon & Veggies, Meat Lovers and Sausage & Cheese.

Tyson Foods is launching Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns in the convenience channel for retailers looking to meet the needs of consumers craving an on-the-go breakfast. Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns feature a real-potato hash brown stuffed with savory breakfast ingredients. Varieties include: Bacon & Veggies, Meat Lovers, and Sausage & Cheese. The product can be promoted as both a breakfast and snack offering, according to the company. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Kellogg’s “Feed Your Fandom” Promotion

Anthony Automatic Hold-Open Feature