J&J Snack Foods Pretzel Fillers

Pretzel Fillers from J&J Snack Foods are stuffed and topped soft pretzels that now come in three varieties: Sea Salted Caramel, Chipotle Cheddar, and Beer Cheese. Pretzel Fillers are currently available in the foodservice channel in both 3.5-ounce and 6.25-ounce sizes. The hand-twisted and pre-baked soft pretzels only need to be heated and served, making them ideal for any grab-and-go location, according to the company.