Republic Tobacco LP introduces JOB Virgin Rolling Papers, a new line designed to appeal to consumers' desire to follow an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious lifestyle. JOB Virgin papers are vegan, GMO free and made from responsibly harvested fibers that retain their native brown hue. Made in France, the papers are ultra-thin and slightly porous for comfortable, smooth rolling and a truer taste to please experienced and novice consumers alike. The product is available in 1¼, 1½, single wide and slim sizes, packed 40 boxes to a case. A four-box counter display is also available for merchandising, and various point-of-purchase materials are offered to support the brand.