Johnsonville Sausage Strips provide all the flavor, texture and versatility of sausage in a new bacon-like form. The product launch includes two varieties: Original and Chorizo. Johnsonville Sausage Strips are fully cooked and extremely easy to integrate into busy kitchens, according to the company. Their thin, bacon-like shape makes the strips versatile and opens up lots of new menu ideas for sandwiches, wraps, salads, bowls, soups and more. The strips have 40 percent less fat and 30 percent less sodium than bacon per serving, making them a leaner alternative as well.