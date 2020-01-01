Johnsonville Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

Press enter to search
The roller grill offering is made with fresh cuts of premium pork and real diced jalapeños.
Johnsonville introduces a new offering for the roller grill: the Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. This flavorful smoked link is made with fresh cuts of premium pork, real diced jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. The Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage can be topped with nacho cheese, pickled jalapeños and salsa for a restaurant-quality sandwich. Available 10 pounds to a case, the product comes fully cooked and frozen for storage convenience, and has a four-hour hold time. 

