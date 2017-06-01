Jolt Cola, America’s original carbonated energy drink, is back. A one-year, exclusive distribution deal with Dollar General Stores will provide customers across the country with access to single 16-ounce cans for $1 each. The drink, which debuted in 1985, is made with pure sugar. The single cans, being rolled out to more than 8,500 Dollar General stores, feature the original Jolt Cola thunderbolt logo and simple striped design.