Jubi Brands launches Plant-Based Shots, a new product line formulated with premium ingredients and including four distinct formula ones: Energy, Focus, Relax and Chill. The Energy shot is intended to offer a natural and sustained boost of vitality for those needing an extra push during hectic days, while the Focus shot is made to support consumers with heightened alertness. The Relax shot provides a calming blend to promote tranquility and reduce stress, while the Chill shot is aimed at those unwinding at the end of the day. Jubi Plant-Based Shots are currently available at leading retailers throughout the New York tri-state area.