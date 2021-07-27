Bazooka Candy Brands introduces the latest extension of its Juicy Drop brand: Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix. The product's unique packaging is designed with a center compartment filled with fruit-flavored sour gel, surrounded by chewy candy stix. Consumers can "dip and dip and dip" as much or as little as they like to create their ideal sweet and sour experience, according to the maker. Packaged in grab-and-go containers, Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix come in four fruity flavors, including Knock-Out Punch, Blue Rebel, Wild Cherry Berry, and Watermelon Blast. Each package has a suggested retail price of $1.79 to $1.99.