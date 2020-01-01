Juicy Drop Strawberry Kiwi

Juicy Drop Strawberry KiwiThe new flavor joins both the Juicy Drop Pop and Juicy Drop Gummies lines.
Strawberry Kiwi is the newest flavor to join the Juicy Drop brand in both its Juicy Drop Pop and Juicy Drop Gummies product offerings. Juicy Drop Gummies come in a 2.01-ounce package with a suggested retail price of $1.85 to $2. Every pack comes with sweet, chewable gummies and a sour gel pen for consumers to create their own perfect mix of sweet and sour in every bite. The Juicy Drop Pop comes in a 0.92-ounce package with a suggested retail price of $1.85 to $2. To eat, consumers pull the yellow handle to release the lollipop and then squeeze the clear button to drop the sour gel on top.