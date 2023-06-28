Prairie Farms' Small Batch Premium launches a new limited-edition variety pack, Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars. Featuring three classic flavors — vanilla, chocolate and strawberry — each multipack contains 12 individually wrapped, 1.5-ounce bars that are made with real ice cream and simple ingredients. As the brand's inaugural entry into the novelty category, the ice cream for each bar is blended in small batches in order to provide a rich and creamy taste.