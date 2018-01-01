Kantar Consulting Perfect Category Solution

Kantar Consulting, the newly launched specialist growth consultancy, introduces Perfect Category, a technology solution that enables brand owners and retailers to design physical retail environments in virtual reality. Users can build the stores down to the shelf-level, while forecasting the revenue impact of decisions. Perfect Category integrates multiple Big Data sets in an immersive environment, allowing users to test scenarios and designs in real-time. This has been made possible by the integration of Kantar Consulting’s Retail, Sales and Shopper Practice's retail virtual reality design environment and assortment optimization tool, RichMix, according to the company.