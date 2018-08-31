Kellogg’s “Feed Your Fandom” Promotion

College football fans have the chance to win "Season Ticket Cash" with the purchase of Cheez-It, Pringles and Rice Krispies Treats snacks through Kellogg’s “Feed Your Fandom” sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will receive $10,000 each in Season Ticket Cash, 15 first-prize winners will receive $1,000 each, and 200 second-prize winners will receive $50 each. The promotion is designed to draw fans in with promotional packaging and product displays to maximize the contest impact and boost sales of Pringles, Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats brands. For more details, go to www.KFR.com/FeedYourFandom. The college football crowd represents the largest fan base in sports with devotees across the country, according to Kellogg's.