Press enter to search
Close search

Kellogg’s “Feed Your Fandom” Promotion

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kellogg’s “Feed Your Fandom” Promotion

Football-themed sweepstakes incorporates Pringles, Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats brands.

College football fans have the chance to win "Season Ticket Cash" with the purchase of Cheez-It, Pringles and Rice Krispies Treats snacks through Kellogg’s “Feed Your Fandom” sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will receive $10,000 each in Season Ticket Cash, 15 first-prize winners will receive $1,000 each, and 200 second-prize winners will receive $50 each. The promotion is designed to draw fans in with promotional packaging and product displays to maximize the contest impact and boost sales of Pringles, Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats brands. For more details, go to www.KFR.com/FeedYourFandom. The college football crowd represents the largest fan base in sports with devotees across the country, according to Kellogg's.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Tyson Red Label Wings

Birra Moretti "What's More Italian" Program