Kellogg's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Sweepstakes

The movie-themed contest runs through Oct. 31.
To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Kellogg's is offering consumers the chance to participate in an experience sweepstakes. Special Spider-Man and travel themed graphics are appearing on a variety of Kellogg's products, including Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry, Pop-Tarts Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Nutri-Grain Apple Cinnamon, Nutri-Grain Strawberry, and more. The sweepstakes runs through Oct. 31. Participants have the chance to win a trip to London or Venice, as seen in the film.

