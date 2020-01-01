Kettle Brand Farmstand Ranch & Parmesan Garlic Potato Chips

Kettle Brand added two bold, new flavors to its potato chip lineup: Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic. Made with real cream and parsley, Farmstand Ranch combines the herbaceous, authentic taste of homestyle ranch with the classic Kettle Brand crunch. Parmesan Garlic features a combination of aromatic ingredients that hits the savory spot with its bold bite and flavor, according to the company. Both products are available nationwide starting at the suggested retail price of $3.79 per 8.5-ounce bag.