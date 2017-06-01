Press enter to search
Keurig REVV K-Cup Pods

Keurig REVV K-Cup Pods

Dark-roast blends include No Surrender, Afterburner and Turbocharger.
Keurig New REVV Coffee Varieties

Keurig Green Mountain introduces REVV K-Cup pods in three varieties:  No Surrender, Afterburner and Turbocharger. With REVV coffee, store operators can offer coffee-lovers a series of rich and balanced, dark-roasted blends that are loaded with the strongest coffee REVV could find, according to the company. No Surrender is described as a smoother blend, Afterburner a richer blend, and Turbocharger a robust blend.

 

