KeyMe Kiosk

KeyMe is a technology startup that is placing kiosks inside stores that allow users to store, share and duplicate their physical keys using a digital scan that is securely stored in the cloud. KeyMe kiosks support the majority of key types, including home, office, mailbox, car, padlock, Mul-T-Lock and select Medeco keys. The kiosks also support more than 70 percent of car keys. KeyMe already has partnerships with 7-Eleven, K-Mart, Albertson’s, Rite Aid, Kroger, Safeway, and more. According to the company, these partnerships are increasing traffic to the stores, where customers are perusing while making their keys.