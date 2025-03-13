Killer Fruit Sparkling Water
The beverage features health-focused ingredients and is made with 12% to 16% real fruit juice.
Killer Fruit is a sparkling beverage made with 12% to 16% real fruit juice plus prebiotics to support gut health. It's also free from added sugar and artificial flavors, making it an appealing choice for health-conscious consumers, according to the company. To engage consumers, the packaging features bold fruit characters, each with its own personality and backstory.