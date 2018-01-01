KIND Healthy Snacks enters the protein bar category with the release of KIND Protein From Real Food bars. The bars, which deliver 12 grams of protein each and are made from only real food, seek to reinvent the category. According to KIND, the company has discovered that what is missing in protein bars is a delicious taste and protein delivered from premium, whole ingredients that consumers can recognize and feel good about putting in their bodies. For each KIND Protein From Real Food bar, the first and predominant ingredient is a nutrient-dense food. None of the bars contain any genetically engineered ingredients. KIND Protein From Real Food bars have a suggested retail price of $1.99 per bar.