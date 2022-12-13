General Mills is introducing King Size Chex Mix Bars for convenience stores. Available in two varieties, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate, they are the same bars available in grocery stores, but now in a larger king-size format. The bars feature sweet and salty mix-ins such as Chex cereal, cookie pieces, pretzels and peanut butter chips. The 2.2-ounce bars will carry a suggested retail price of $2.09 when they hit convenience store shelves in March 2023.