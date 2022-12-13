12/13/2022
King Size Chex Mix Bars
The General Mills treats will be available in convenience stores in March 2023.
General Mills is introducing King Size Chex Mix Bars for convenience stores. Available in two varieties, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate, they are the same bars available in grocery stores, but now in a larger king-size format. The bars feature sweet and salty mix-ins such as Chex cereal, cookie pieces, pretzels and peanut butter chips. The 2.2-ounce bars will carry a suggested retail price of $2.09 when they hit convenience store shelves in March 2023.