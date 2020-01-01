Kit Kat Birthday Cake combines a delicious birthday cake-flavored white crème with crisp wafers, accented by a colorful assortment of sprinkles. Available nationwide starting in April, Birthday Cake is the third limited-edition Kit Kat variety to be announced in 2020, following Raspberry Crème and Lemon Crisp. It comes in a standard 1.5-ounce bar with a suggested retail price of $1.09. The Kit Kat team plans to continue working to create new, innovative flavors, according to The Hershey Co.