New from The Hershey Co., the Kit Kat brand presents its newest permanent flavor: Chocolate Frosted Donut. Taking its cue from the classic breakfast treat, the new Kit Kat flavor was created to deliver the experience of biting into a fresh donut, featuring milk chocolate lightly layered over top of a donut-flavored creme. Now available nationwide in both standard and king sizes, the Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar joins the brand's list of exciting, and sometimes unexpected, flavors including Mint + Dark Chocolate, Birthday Cake, and Strawberry + Dark Chocolate.