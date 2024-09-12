The Hershey Co.'s Kit Kat and Jolly Rancher brands are partnering with Nintendo of America to "Power-Up Family Game Time." Limited-edition Kit Kat bars and Jolly Rancher Gummies packages can be found on store shelves nationwide featuring fan-favorite characters from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe games, which are available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. As part of the partnership, The Hershey Co. is giving away hundreds of prizes via a no-purchase-necessary sweepstakes. Fans can enter for the chance to win at Hersheyland.com/Gaming through Dec. 31.