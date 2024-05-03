Kitchen Sink Brownie

The Killer Brownie's treat comes in individual packaging designed specifically for distribution to convenience stores.
The Killer Brownie Co. launches its gourmet Kitchen Sink Brownies in individual packaging, designed specifically for distribution to convenience stores and other related retailers. The Kitchen Sink Brownies include a mixed topping of rainbow sprinkles, M&M'S and mini chocolate chips, all baked atop a fudge brownie. The offering's wholesale distribution package includes 44 pieces in a case with brownies that are fully baked and frozen, ready for quick thawing and selling. 

