KÖE Kombucha New Flavors

As demand for better-for-you beverages climbs, KÖE Kombucha added two new, fresh flavors to its lineup. Crafted with billions of probiotics to support immunity and gut health, KÖE Tropical and KÖE Watermelon are available in 12-ounce recyclable aluminum cans. KÖE Tropical features a trio of fresh pineapple, citrus, and exotic guava. KÖE Watermelon combines the taste of juicy watermelon with a splash of lime. According to KÖE, it is the only fruit forward, shelf-stable kombucha brand without the vinegar taste.