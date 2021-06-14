Hilco joined forces with The Kraft Heinz Co. to create Kool-Aid brand cotton candy. The new product enables consumers to bring home special treats they might normally get at the county fair. Kool-Aid Cotton Candy is available in two package sizes: a four-ounce tub that comes with a combination of tropical punch and cherry flavors, and a 1.5-ounce peg bag that contains just the tropical punch flavor. Suggested retail prices are $3.99 to $4.99 for the tub, and $1.49 to $1.99 for the peg bag.