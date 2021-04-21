Advertisement
04/21/2021

Kool-Aid Dipping Candy

The new product features two types of candy in each pouch.
Kool-Aid Dipping Candy

Hilco, maker of affordable, fun and unique novelty candy, is teaming up with The Kraft Heinz Co. to offer Kool-Aid Dipping Candy. Described as "delicious and entertaining," the new product features two types of candy in each pouch: Kool-Aid flavored powdered candy in either Blue Raspberry or Cherry flavor, and edible dextrose candy sticks. Available in peg bags, Kool-Aid Dipping Candy ships as two 12-count displays per case. Each bag has a suggested retail price of $1.49 to $1.99. 

Other Popular Products

Dos Equis Cinco de Mayo 2021 Promotion

Dos Equis Cinco de Mayo 2021 Promotion

good2grow Organic MILK

Good2grow Organic Milk
AHA Raspberry + Acai and Mango + Black Tea

AHA Sparkling Water New Flavors
Advertisement