04/21/2021
Kool-Aid Dipping Candy
The new product features two types of candy in each pouch.
Hilco, maker of affordable, fun and unique novelty candy, is teaming up with The Kraft Heinz Co. to offer Kool-Aid Dipping Candy. Described as "delicious and entertaining," the new product features two types of candy in each pouch: Kool-Aid flavored powdered candy in either Blue Raspberry or Cherry flavor, and edible dextrose candy sticks. Available in peg bags, Kool-Aid Dipping Candy ships as two 12-count displays per case. Each bag has a suggested retail price of $1.49 to $1.99.