Kool-Aid Holiday 2020 Novelty Candy

Hilco is offering several Kool-Aid brand novelty candy items for the 2020 holiday season, including Story Books, Candy Canes and Tube Toppers. The Kool-Aid Story Book package comes with three 0.21-ounce pouches of Tropical Punch, Cherry and Grape Popping Candy, and three cherry-flavored lollipops, along with games. It has a suggested retail price of $1.99. The Kool-Aid Candy Canes come in assorted packs of Tropical Punch, Cherry and Grape, and each cane is individually wrapped with licensed Kool-Aid branded graphics. Each 12-count pack has a suggested retail price of $2.99. The Kool-Aid Man Tube Topper is filled with Cherry and Strawberry Kiwi flavored jelly beans and is topped with a plastic collectible KOOL-AID Man topper. Its suggested retail price is $1.49 to $1.99.