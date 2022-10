Hilco teamed up again with Kraft Heinz to expand its line of Kool-Aid brand candy with the new Kool-Aid Sour Belts in four fruity flavors: Tropical Punch, Cherry, Grape and Strawberry Kiwi. The dusted flat licorice-like candy is a perfect year-round "everyday" treat, according to the brand. They are available in 3.5-ounce peg bags for a suggested retail price of $1.99.