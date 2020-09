Hilco is adding Sour Gummies to its Kool-Aid branded candy line. The sour-dusted gummies come in the popular Kool-Aid flavors of Tropical Punch, Cherry and Grape. The product is available in both 4-ounce peg bags for $1.29 to $1.49, and as individually wrapped pieces in 9.7-ounce gusset bags for $3.99.