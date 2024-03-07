Kool-Aid & Warheads Rock Candy Sticks

Hilco Sweets partnered with Kraft Heinz Co. and Impact Confections to create two new flavors based on two iconic brands: Kool-Aid and Warheads Rock Candy Sticks. The Kool-Aid sticks are based on the traditional Tropical Punch flavor, while watermelon is the base for the Warhead sticks. Each pouch contains a two pack of individually wrapped rock candy sticks and ship in four 12-count displays per case. Kool-Aid and Warheads Rock Candy Sticks come with a suggested retail price between $1.99 and $2.49.