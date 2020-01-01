Koupon Media & National Retail Solutions Partnership

Koupon Media, a consumer analytics platform and promotion network in the convenience store industry, is partnering with National Retail Solutions (NRS), a point-of-sale technology provider for independently owned convenience stores. The collaboration will enable consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands in the Koupon network to deliver promotions across NRS' network of independent c-stores. More than 100,000 c-stores are currently labeled as independent, according to the companies. CPG brands in the Koupon network can now easily launch campaigns across independent retailers to drive awareness, expand reach, and close distribution gaps.