Krispy Krunchy Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Krispy Krunchy Chicken launches its new Cajun Chicken Sandwich, a premium-quality sandwich that is crispy on the outside but juicy on the inside. The sandwich features an all-white-meat breast filet marinated in Krispy Krunchy's mild Cajun spices, coated in the company's proprietary breading, topped with honey sauce and two pickles, and served between a sliced brioche bun. Over the next few months, the brand intends to give customers a sneak peek of the new offering through sampling events in Miami; San Diego; Jackson, Miss.; Baltimore; Las Vegas; and New York City. The new Cajun Chicken Sandwich comes with a suggested retail price of $4.99 in most locations.